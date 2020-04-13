Canada
April 13 2020 3:15pm
02:24

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia Premier ‘feeling confident’ in medical supply, province to distribute masks to all care homes

Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil said on Monday that he is “feeling confident” in the province’s medical mask supply after they engaged in a procurement process that produced over 300,000 masks, and began distributing surgical masks to workers in every long term care home across the province over the weekend. He said they will continue distributing masks to all front line workers in residential and continuing care facilities on Tuesday.

