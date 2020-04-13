Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia Premier ‘feeling confident’ in medical supply, province to distribute masks to all care homes
Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil said on Monday that he is “feeling confident” in the province’s medical mask supply after they engaged in a procurement process that produced over 300,000 masks, and began distributing surgical masks to workers in every long term care home across the province over the weekend. He said they will continue distributing masks to all front line workers in residential and continuing care facilities on Tuesday.