Coronavirus outbreak: Health official lays out details of discovering deaths at Herron long-term care home in Quebec

A West Island health official on Saturday provided a timeline that led them to determining the number of deaths that occurred at the CHSLD Herron long-term care home in the Montreal area. She stated that they had 31 deaths, of which five were confirmed to be due to COVID-19. She said on March 29 they had reached out to offer assistance with the home due to difficulty with staffing, but experienced issues with the owners. They were eventually able to access the dossiers of the residents at the home and examine the situation.