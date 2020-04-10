Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario could see peak in intensive care cases mid-April
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Friday that projections showed the province could see a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases in intensive care by second or third week of April. He said hospitals have been working to prepare for a potential increase in cases by cancelling elective surgeries, ensuring equipment is at the ready, and other procedures to ensure a good response that is safe for health care workers.