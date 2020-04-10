Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says number of cases ‘better than predicted’, but new projections needed
As the province’s death toll increased to 222, passing the projected “best-case scenario” for deaths by end of April, chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said Friday that new projections were needed as the original projection was from a week prior. He said, however, that despite this the number of cases and hospitalizations expected by this week are “better” than predicted but more analysis is still needed.