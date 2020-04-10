Canada
April 10 2020 2:21pm
01:15

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officer says number of cases ‘better than predicted’, but new projections needed

As the province’s death toll increased to 222, passing the projected “best-case scenario” for deaths by end of April, chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said Friday that new projections were needed as the original projection was from a week prior. He said, however, that despite this the number of cases and hospitalizations expected by this week are “better” than predicted but more analysis is still needed.

Responsive site?

Video Home