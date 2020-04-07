News April 7 2020 7:12pm 01:14 Coronavirus: part-time workers at risk of falling through gaps The Canada Emergency Response Benefit has certain exceptions for part-time workers, leaving some in a precarious financial position. Global’s Malika Karim reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6791837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6791837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?