Coronavirus outbreak: Health officer expects Manitoba will deal with ‘first wave’ of COVID-19 for several weeks
Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Tuesday that while it’s difficult to predict how long the province will deal with COVID-19, he said he believes they’ll deal with the first wave for “many, many weeks.” Asked whether the province would need to wait for a vaccine before public orders could be lifted, Roussin said it’s too early to say because they’re unaware of the long-term aspects of the virus.