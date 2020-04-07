Global News Morning BC April 7 2020 10:04am 03:33 Untitled Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam is changing her advice on non-medical masks, now saying they do have a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Ronald St. John with the Public Health Agency of Canada weighs in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6787998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6787998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?