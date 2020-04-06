Vernon sports manufacturer pivots to make face masks

From the Ford Motor Company to Dyson Vaccums, companies around the world, big and small are retooling their assembly lines in an effort to combat Covid-19.

Now a small Vernon company has joined their ranks, pivoting their product to fill an essential frontline need.

VO2 Master spent seven years making portable metabolic analyzers for athletic performance but the Coronavirus has caused the company to pivot to personal protection equipment.

The small team at VO2 Master has designed and is currently manufacturing a permanent reusable filter cartridge mask.

Called the VO2 Master respirator, the company is retailing it online, while waiting to see if a provincial or federal order comes to outfit frontline healthcare workers.