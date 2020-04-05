Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia to open up temporary COVID-19 assessment centres in communities with greater outbreaks
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang on Sunday announced that the province will be working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and Emergency Health Services (EHS) to open temporary COVID-19 assessment centres, EHS assessment units and a mobile assessment centre in communities that see higher increases in novel coronavirus cases. The first community to receive a temporary assessment centre will be Elmsdale, N.S.