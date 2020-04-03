Global News Hour at 6 BC April 3 2020 10:59pm 02:06 Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts A Delta business owner is being called an idiot by B.C.’s solicitor general for his denial of COVID-19 and his harassing actions. Neetu Garcha reports. B.C. man in hot water for filming himself ‘investigating’ COVID-19 test site, hospital <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6778068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6778068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?