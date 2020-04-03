Global News Hour at 6 BC April 3 2020 10:34pm 01:45 City of Vancouver unveils measures to protect vulnerable DTES residents The City of Vancouver is taking new measures to protect vulnerable residents living in SRO housing on the Downtown Eastside. Jennifer Palma reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6778043/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6778043/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?