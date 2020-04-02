Global News Morning Saskatoon April 2 2020 9:47am 03:02 Trending shows on the Global TV app The Global TV app is a great place to watch all your favourite Global TV news and programming. Global Saskatoon’s Ciara Yaschuk provides us with the top five trending shows you can binge during self isolation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6767240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6767240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?