Global News Hour at 6 BC April 1 2020 10:50pm 01:54 New concerns about trade students not graduating. With post-secondary schools shut down, there are concerns a lack of trade graduates will hit already short-staffed industries. Richard Zussman reports. B.C. trades students could see delays entering work force as coronavirus upends training <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6766380/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6766380/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?