Canada
April 1 2020 1:54pm
01:42

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says some construction sites shut down due to safety reasons

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday the province has shut down three construction sites and sent out 160 orders to comply with safety measures, adding the government would not hesitate to shut down more sites. He did reiterate Ontario is allowing certain construction at this time, giving the example of people who could be without a home because they sold their home, and are waiting on their new home to be built.

