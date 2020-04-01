Health April 1 2020 12:39pm 04:49 Need continues for blood donations Tracy Smith with Canadian Blood Services explains how the process has changed and what new measures are in place when it comes to donating blood. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6762399/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6762399/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?