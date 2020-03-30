Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says province was expecting news of deaths due to COVID-19
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the first two deaths of COVID-19 in the province reported on Monday “were expected.”
He said the province will see more cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, deaths, as well as recovered people as time passes, stressing on the importance of social distancing and proper hygiene to slow the spread of the virus.