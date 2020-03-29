Birthday March 29 2020 7:20pm 01:32 Community comes together to help celebrate girl’s birthday during a pandemic A rural community south of Wetaskiwin pored their hearts into making a seven-year-old girl’s birthday, the best it can be during the COVID-19 crisis. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6748965/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6748965/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?