Lethbridge police sound sirens to show support for health-care workers

Video shows Lethbridge police sounding their sirens to show support for health-care workers outside of Chinook Regional Hospital Saturday evening. Police held the “light of hope parade” to show that “we are all in this together.” Health-care workers continue to be at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. People across the world have been finding different ways to show their support for health-care staff through clapping, chanting, singing and sounding off sirens.