Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario official says many measures in grocery stores to keep people healthy

Ontario associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Friday that there were a lot of measures in grocery stores, such as protective shields, signage, cleaning and hours for seniors, to keep people healthy. Yaffe was asked about safety after a man who worked at an Oshawa grocery store died from COVID-19 just days after working at the store. She said as he was only working there for two days, it was “unlikely” he got the virus from the store.