Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 20 2020 8:20pm 03:02 Edmonton Expo Centre to house vulnerable population The Edmonton Expo Centre will be used to house and provide services to the city's vulnerable population amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Chris Chacon explains what that entails.