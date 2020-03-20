Health
March 20 2020 3:33pm
01:45

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario education minister says government ‘ready’ if schools remain closed past April 5

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing that if it is recommended that schools are closed past April 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government will unveil a second phase of learn-at-home options. He added that his ministry is working with school districts to ensure the necessary technology is provided for students who have no access to computers at home.

