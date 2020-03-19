Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. enacts eviction ban, premier orders local university students to go home
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced on Thursday that no tenant effected by COVID-19 could be legally evicted by their landlords, effectively putting a ban on evictions in the province. In addition, he also said that amid reports Nova Scotia residents attending university were still living in dormitories, those students must return home and that doing so would make it safer for students who cannot return home outside the country at this time.