Global News at 6 New Brunswick March 17 2020 5:27pm 02:09 Restaurant and bars to begin shutting down in New Brunswick, Halifax Bars are closed in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia has announced restaurants and bars will be forced to close their doors in the coming days. Alicia Draus brings us that story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6692034/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6692034/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?