Health March 17 2020 6:25am 04:51 The Need for Blood During the COVID-19 Pandemic Canadian Blood Services is putting the call out to Atlantic Canadians to continue to give blood, plasma and platlettes during the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6688398/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6688398/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?