Lethbridge Blur March 13 2020 8:06pm 01:49 Lethbridge Blur's nearly perfect season ends with cancellation of provincials The U-14 Lethbridge Blur have had a nearly perfect season of ringette, but the provincial favourites won't get to host the tournament as planned. Danica Ferris has more.