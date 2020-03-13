Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says ‘all Manitobans have a role to play’ in limiting virus spread
When speaking about Manitoba’s school closures due to the effects of COVID-19 throughout the province on Friday, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said that “proactive actions,” including social distancing strategies along with school closures, will help to limit the impact of the virus, and that “all Manitobans have a role to play” in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.