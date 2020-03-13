Menu
Live Event
10 seconds ago
Live Stream: Nova Scotia to issue update on COVID-19 response
Health
March 13 2020 7:30am
06:07
NECHC Mobile Health Clinic
We take a tour of Halifax’s new NECHC Mobile Health Clinic.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6671586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6671586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
