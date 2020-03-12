Coronavirus outbreak: NSHA encourages people to call 811 before going to assessment centres
Speaking to reporters on Thursday regarding Nova Scotia preparedness and planning for COVID-19, Dr. Bethany McCormick from the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) recommended people get an assessment on the phone by calling 811 to know if they need to go to an assessment centre or to an emergency room. She added that adhering to this process helps keep the assessment centres focused on the people who meet the assessment criteria in terms of travel and symptoms.