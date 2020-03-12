Muscular dystrophy March 12 2020 12:54pm 03:38 Winnipeg firefighters camping to raise awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Global News Morning hangs out with Winnipeg Firefighters as they camp out in support of Muscular Dystrophy and explain why the cause is important to them. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6667016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6667016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?