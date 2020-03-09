Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 9 2020 8:58pm 02:41 Canadian research teams getting money to look into coronavirus The Government of Canada has invested nearly $27 million in 47 research projects related to the new coronavirus. Su-Ling Goh reports. Coronavirus: China reports no new local cases outside of Hubei for 3rd day straight <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6653461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6653461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?