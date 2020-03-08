Health March 8 2020 2:12pm 00:57 First presumptive case of COVID-19 in province is now confirmed: Alberta Health The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Alberta has now been confirmed, after testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6647404/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6647404/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?