Politics March 4 2020 10:09am 01:08 Premier Jason Kenney defends war room while appearing on 630 CHED While appearing on 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam, Premier Jason Kenney defended the $30-million a year Canadian Energy Centre amid calls to shut it down. Premier Jason Kenney defends Alberta’s ‘war room’ on 630 CHED amid opposition <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6630083/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6630083/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?