Count down to spring by welcoming a new member of the family, a tree for the yard to offer you shade from the hot Okanagan summers ahead.

The 11th annual NeighbourWoods Program will offer six tree varieties including the Autumn Gold Gingko, Galaxy Magnolia, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Redpointe Maple, Showy Mountain Ash and the Urban Pinnacle Oak for a subsidized price of $40.