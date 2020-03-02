Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 2 2020 8:06pm 01:57 Edmonton police warn about online merchandise and ticket fraud Police in Edmonton are warning consumers about online merchandise and ticket fraud. Sarah Ryan reports. Edmontonians lost $723K to online merchandise, ticket frauds in 2019 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6621834/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6621834/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?