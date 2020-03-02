Health March 2 2020 8:23am 05:48 Love Your Brain Yoga For Brain Injury Awareness Month, we highlight a local yoga program specifically designed for people who have experienced a traumatic brain injury. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6617748/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6617748/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?