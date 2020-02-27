Education February 27 2020 8:00pm 00:21 School boards can expect to spend reserves Finance Minister Travis Toews says school boards across the province can expect to spend reserve funds, and will have a need to generate additional revenue which will not offset any provincial funding. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6606846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6606846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?