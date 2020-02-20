March Of Dimes Canada February 20 2020 7:44am 05:13 National Conductive Education Day We check in with Beth Lynch from March of Dimes Canada to tell us more about Conductive Education and get a preview of their open house event on Thursday to celebrate the success of the program. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6573065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6573065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?