Global News at 5 Edmonton February 17 2020 7:24pm 01:17 Close call on QE2 after vehicle drives in wrong direction A man driving on Highway 2 near Red Deer Monday morning caught a vehicle driving in the wrong lane on his dash cam and had to veer into the ditch to avoid a collision. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561745/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561745/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?