Global News at 6 Halifax February 16 2020 5:12pm 00:52 Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters gather at Confederation Bridge Demonstrators gathered on the P.E.I. side of the Confederation Bridge on Sunday in a show of support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs against the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Wet’suwet’en Nation supporters gather at Confederation Bridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558765/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558765/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?