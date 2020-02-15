Sports February 15 2020 8:33pm 01:48 Calgary Olympian named Alberta’s first-ever sports ambassador On Saturday, Alberta wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe was announced as the province’s first-ever ambassador for sport and active living. Michael King reports. Olympian Erica Wiebe becomes Alberta’s first-ever sports ambassador <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?