Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 11 2020 9:35pm 03:10 Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 11 The Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6539523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6539523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?