Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 10 2020 11:24pm 01:27 Edmonton police investigate crash on Whyte Avenue and 99 Street Edmonton police were called to Whyte Avenue and 99 Street to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Monday. Sarah Komadina reports. Edmonton police shut down 99 Street and Whyte Avenue intersection after collision involving stolen vehicle <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6534543/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6534543/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?