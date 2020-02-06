Global News Morning Edmonton February 6 2020 10:50am 03:36 Alberta RCMP on distracted driving awareness month Cpl. Laurel Scott with Alberta RCMP joined us to talk about distracted driving awareness month and the need for people to put down their phones, cosmetics and other dangers when behind the wheel. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6516792/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6516792/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?