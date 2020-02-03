Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 3 2020 8:39pm 01:50 Former Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty in partner’s 2017 stabbing death An Edmonton woman took the stand and gave some dramatic testimony Monday in court after a guilty plea from the attorney. Sarah Ryan has more from the law courts. Woman pleads guilty in partner’s 2017 stabbing death: ‘I killed him and I loved him’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6502534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6502534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?