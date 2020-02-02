Canadian International School of Guangzhou February 2 2020 8:31pm 02:20 Some Canadians living in China say they don’t fear contracting coronavirus With hundreds of Canadians wanting out of China due to the coronavirus, one Edmontonian wants in as she’s preparing to travel back to the epicenter of the virus. Some Canadians living in China say they don’t fear contracting coronavirus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?