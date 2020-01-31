Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 31 2020 7:53pm 01:22 Alberta health officials reveal how many people have been tested for coronavirus Health officials in Alberta are announcing for the first time how many people have been tested for the coronavirus. Tom Vernon has those numbers. Alberta health officials have conducted 18 tests for coronavirus; no confirmed cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?