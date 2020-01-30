Global News at 5 Edmonton January 30 2020 1:33pm 01:57 How journal writing can help your child’s mental health At a time when many children spend their free time online, advocates for children’s mental health are encouraging a pursuit several thousands of years old. Laurel Gregory explains. How journal writing can help your child’s mental health <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6484616/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6484616/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?