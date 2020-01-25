Canada January 25 2020 3:47pm 02:13 Misplaced puppy: Five-hour flight turns into 17-hour journey for young dog A B.C. woman was shocked when she arrived at the airport, expecting to see her new puppy, only to find out it wasn’t on the flight. Misplaced puppy: Five-hour flight from Saskatchewan to B.C. turns into 17-hour journey for canine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6462528/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6462528/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?