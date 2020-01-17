Entertainment January 17 2020 7:50am 05:46 Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers annual Battle of Wits We chat with the Chair of the Halifax Board of Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers about the 15th Annual Battle of Wits trivia competition that acts as a major fundraiser for the program. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6425143/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6425143/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?