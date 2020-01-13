Sports January 13 2020 7:11am 03:12 Season underway at Ski Martock Ashley Field speaks with Martock’s Andy MacLean about how crews maintain ski slopes and prepare for whatever Mother Nature has in store. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6403039/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6403039/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?